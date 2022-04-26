Tory councillors rebuked for ‘negative’ election campaign blamed for sparking antisemitic abuse of rival

An independent QC-led investigation for the Conservatives has led to reprimands for party councillors in chair Oliver Dowden’s constituency over a “negative” and “vindictive” election campaign thought to have triggered online antisemitic abuse against a rival candidate.

In the run-up to a 2020 by-election in Hertsmere Council, in Hertfordshire, a fake newspaper front page alleging that Labour candidate Dan Ozarow supported Hezbollah was displayed on an electronic billboard outside the railway station in leafy commuter town Borehamwood.

The allegation was also included in official Conservative leaflets distributed in the ward – which has a large Jewish population – in the days before the ballot.

Dr Ozarow, who is himself Jewish, said he felt “terrorised” by a stream of antisemitic abuse and death threats directed at him and his family on social media as the campaign reached its climax.

A 104-page submission to the investigation included posts in which he was told to “go to the gas chambers” and told that he “lacked a Jewish soul”. Several posts were reported to Hertfordshire Police as hate crimes.

Conservative co-chair Ben Elliot has now accepted the recommendations of a panel of party members, led by independent QC Richard Price OBE, which found that Councillors Brett Rosehill – who won the by-election – Glenn Briski and Paul Morris were “party to a personal campaign against the claimant in relation to the 2020 by-election, and which continued for many months”.

It also concluded that “this negative campaigning may well have encouraged others to send antisemitic posts or messages to the complainant”.

The panel also condemned the billboard posting as “unnecessary and vindictive” and a “clear example of negative campaigning in support of Conservative candidate Brett Rosehill”.

And it found that council Conservative group leader Morris Bright, who should have “taken steps to rein in the activities of these councillors at an early stage” and made similar criticisms of election agent Jane West. All five have received formal reprimands from Mr Elliot and ordered to attend training seminars.

Dr Ozarow, who lost the by-election but was later elected a Labour councillor, said he was “delighted” by the findings, adding: “No-one should have to suffer like my family and I did and it really saddened me to hear Jewish people from other parties telling me that they were too frightened to stand for election because of what happened.”

Hertsmere Labour group leader, Cllr Jeremy Newmark. said: “I commend the Conservative Party for this full and robust investigatory process. What matters now is what will actually be done about the findings?

“Will there be sanctions, training and disciplinary measures? Or will this now be left to gather dust.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Conservative Party nationally or in Hertsmere.

