Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.

The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.

Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide whether to go ahead with Christmas plans and businesses are suffering from cancelled festivities.

“Not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable,” said former chief whip Mr Harper.

“These are big decisions affecting everyone’s lives, people’s livelihoods and mental wellbeing across the country.

“We all deserve to see the data ministers see. Show us your workings.

“We can do so much better than this.”

Mr Johnson has promised to recall the House of Commons for a vote on any new restrictions requiring regulation, so even a day’s delay leaves him very little room to manoeuvre for curbs before Christmas Day.

While there is no constitutional requirement for notice before a recall, in practical terms it is all but impossible to get MPs back to the chamber during their Christmas recess in less than 24 hours.

While there is no legal bar on the House sitting on any day of the year, it is thought highly improbable that the PM would order a recall on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, meaning that he has little time left if he wants new legal restrictions in place for the period between Christmas and New Year.

Scientists have reported offered Mr Johnson three options for potential action – non-legally binding advice to families to limit indoor mixing over the Christmas period; new restrictions on indoor mixing, a return of social distancing and an 8pm curfew on pubs and restaurants; or a full-scale “firebreak” lockdown.

Minutes of advisory group Sage’s last meeting on Thursday warned “more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon” to prevent hospitalisations reaching thousands per day.

And the Sage experts warned that delaying until the New Year would “greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it less likely that these would prevent considerable pressure on health and care settings”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the PM of going ‘absent’ at a time of crisis.

Asked if Labour would back new restrictions, Starmer told The Independent: “What I said to the prime minister last week, and what I say to him again today, is we will act in the national interest.

“Therefore, if further measures are necessary – and obviously if that’s got the right support package around it – we will act in the national interest.

“Now it’s important because that’s the responsible position for the opposition. It’s also important on the back of last week’s vote because, but for Labour voting in the public interest last week, we wouldn’t even have the plan B measures in place now.

“So my message to the prime minister is there’s deep concern in the country about the numbers. The government, the health secretary, is hinting at restrictions, but the prime minister is absent.

“We need a plan. We need him to get a grip. We need him to share that plan with us and with the public. And if it’s the right plan in the public interest, then we will support it.”

