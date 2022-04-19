Tory and Brexit supporters back far-right Marine Le Pen to become French president, poll reveals

Conservative and Brexit supporters want the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become president of France in this weekend’s election, a poll shows.

The National Rally (RN) – formerly National Front – leader is backed by 37 per cent of Tory voters at the last election, while just 24 per cent support the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The margin is even greater among Leave voters at the 2016 Brexit referendum, who prefer Ms Le Pen over the current president by 35 per cent to 19 per cent.

The two will go head-to-head in a critical run-off on Sunday, with polls putting Mr Macron as little as six points ahead of his rival.

The RN leader has sought to soften her public image compared with their last clash five years ago, but the party is widely criticised as still racist and xenophobic.

Ms Le Pen has vowed to ban the Muslim headscarf from public spaces, calling it a “uniform of totalitarian ideology”, while saying it is not the “most urgent element” of her programme.

She has promised a referendum on immigration, to create a “France for the French” –where native people would be prioritised over non-French people for benefits, housing, jobs and healthcare.

And she would remove the right of children born in France to foreign parents to get French nationality in their teenage years.

Ms Le Pen has dropped previous pledges to take France – a founder member of the EU and its second biggest economy – out of the Euro and the EU itself.

But observers say her policies on the economy, social policy and immigration imply breaking the rules of the 27-member bloc, in effect destroying it from within.

The strong correlation between support for Ms Le Pen and for the Conservatives is seen as evidence of how Boris Johnson as tapped similar “populist’ sentiment.

Across the UK population as a whole, Mr Macron is by far the preferred candidate, the Pollsters YouGov found, by 37 per cent to the RN leader’s 19 per cent.

However, no less than 44 per cent of the public replied “don’t know”, suggesting widespread ignorance about politics across the Channel.

Remain and Labour voters overwhelmingly back the sitting president, by 62 per cent to 7 per cent and 53 per cent to 8 per cent, respectively.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tory and Brexit supporters back far-right Marine Le Pen to become French president, poll reveals