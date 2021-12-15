More tornadoes may already be on their way to the US Midwest, less than a week after the devastation in Kentucky, the Weather Channel has warned.
“A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota,” the network said in a tweet. “Widespread destructive wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected into this evening. These storms are rapidly moving northeastward.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Source Link Tornado watch issued for five states amid warnings of ‘destructive wind gusts’ in wake of lethal twisters