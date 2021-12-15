More tornadoes may already be on their way to the US Midwest, less than a week after the devastation in Kentucky, the Weather Channel has warned.

“A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota,” the network said in a tweet. “Widespread destructive wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected into this evening. These storms are rapidly moving northeastward.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tornado watch issued for five states amid warnings of ‘destructive wind gusts’ in wake of lethal twisters