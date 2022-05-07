Tornado rips through Kansas primary school

A Kansas school has shared the terrifying moment a tornado ripped through its classrooms sending furniture flying through the air.

Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover was empty at the time, but the brutal storm injured four people in the wider community of Wichita.

CCTV footage shows desks being dragged across the room and school papers being scattered.

However, the school was so damaged that it is now unusable for the rest of the school year.

