Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building.

The storms destroyed the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday due to power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.

The twister emerged from severe storms that rolled through northwest Arkansas early on Wednesday as tornadoes and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South.

