Tories lose flagship London authority Wandsworth as they suffer setbacks across England

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

The Conservative party has lost control of Wandsworth council, a flagship London authority, to Labour in the local elections as Boris Johnson faces backlash from his own councillors.

It is the first time that Labour has won Wandsworth council since 1978.

Wandsworth’s outgoing leader, Ravi Govindia, told Sky News that the Partygate scandal as well as Neil Parish watching pornography in the House of Commons had played a part in the Conservatives losing control of the council.

