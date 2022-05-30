Tories in denial and suffering ‘Stockholm syndrome’ with Boris Johnson, says senior MP

Conservative MPs are in denial about the losing the next general election and are stuck in “Stockholm syndrome” with Boris Johnson, a senior backbencher has warned.

Tobias Ellwood said Tories were in a “difficult place” as he urged colleagues to shake off any psychological dependence on their leader after Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

“The party is increasingly in a difficult place. This is going to be a testing summer, polling is now saying we could lose 90 seats,” Mr Ellwood, chair of the defence committee, told Sky News.

“And we still seem to be in denial. It’s time to shake off this partisan Stockholm Syndrome, I believe,” added the senior Tory MP, who first called on the PM to go in February.

Mr Ellwood said backbenchers had to realise the Tory brand was “suffering”, adding: “We will lose the next election on current trajectory, as reflected in recent [local] elections.”

A group of 25 Tory MPs have called on Mr Johnson to quit now, but 34 MPs have publicly questioned his future as Tory leader. It is not known how many Tories have sent no-confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the committee, requires 54 letters before a confidence vote can be held. One Tory MP told The Independent that their “educated guess” was that the number of letters stands at 35 to 40.

Mr Ellwood urged colleagues to stop using the Russia threat as an excuse to delay action on the leadership question. “Let’s not use Ukraine as a fig leaf to deny the fact that we have a serious issue … that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Over the weekend allegations surfaced that Ms Gray was told about a potential gathering in the Downing Street flat on the evening of the PM’s 56th birthday but opted not to investigate.

The Cabinet Office said it seriously disputes the version of events as detailed in the Sunday Times, but Labour is demanding answers over whether a rule-breach occurred.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, told Sky News on Monday that there was no need for any further inquiries. “We’ve had an unbelievably comprehensive set of investigations … it’s not immediately obvious to me that we need any more.”

The Sunday Times also reported that the PM’s chief-of-staff Steve Barclay edited out details about a gathering in the Johnsons’ Downing Street residence on 13 November 2020, removing details about music being played at a so-called “Abba party”.

Separately, the Daily Telegraph said Ms Gray was told by at least four officials about Abba songs being played on the night in question, but her report published last week did not make mention of music being heard.

The Tory party would only hold three of its 88 battleground seats if a general to take place tomorrow, according to recent YouGov polling.

Mr Johnson is said to be looking for ways to appease possible Conservative rebels, with the prime minister reportedly keen to repeal “dozens” of EU regulations.

The PM is also expected to announce moves to boost the use of imperial measurements. Mr Ellwood ridiculed the idea as a desperate attempt to “shore up” support among Brexit backers.

“There will be some people in our party which will like this nostalgic policy in the hope that it’s enough to win the next election. But this is not the case,” he said.

The influential MP added: “This is not one-nation Conservative thinking that is required to appeal beyond our base. It’s far from the inspirational, visionary progressive thinking that we require.”

Last month Mr Johnson denied reports that he had called the senior MP “that c*** Ellwood”.

