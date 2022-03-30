Tories accused of leaving refugees in limbo as only 10% of Homes for Ukraine scheme applications granted

Ministers have been accused of preventing desperately vulnerable people from reaching sanctuary in the UK as it emerged that just one in 10 applications to the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been granted.

Government figures published on Wednesday show there have been 28,300 applications received under the sponsorship scheme since it launched nearly two weeks ago, of which 2,700 have so far been issued.

It came as Labour sent a letter to home secretary Priti Patel and minister for Levelling Up Michael Gove urging them to address the “shameful scale of bureaucracy” that is leaving refugees waiting “in limbo” before they can reach some security and support.

