Top SAGE expert Jeremy Farrar quits group amid ‘concerning’ Covid-19 rates

A leading member of the government’s Covid-19 advisory body has quit the group, citing the “concerning high levels of transmission” still present in the UK as his reason for refocusing attention to his day job.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, is said to have left his post at the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) while pushing for ministers to enforce a so-called “vaccine plus” strategy – calling for more mask wearing, ventilation and continued testing.

However, the government has so far declined to enforce stricter measures – commonly being referred to as plan B restrictions – and is sticking with its current, more relaxed guidance.

In a statement released by the Wellcome Trust, a health research foundation, Sir Jeremy, a celebrated British scientist, warned “the Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over” but insisted he was confident he had “stepped down as a Sage participant, knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months”.

He said: “At the end of October 2021, after careful consideration, I stepped down [from Sage].

“My focus now must be on our work at Wellcome. This includes supporting the international research effort to end the pandemic, ensuring the world is better prepared for inevitable future infectious disease threats, and making the case so the full potential of science is realised to inform and drive change against all the urgent health threats we face globally.”

He added that throughout the pandemic, Sage has provided “vital evidence and independent, expert, transparent advice to support the UK response, often under huge pressure”. He also said it had been “an honour to have joined the hundreds of scientists who have contributed”, before thanking Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty for their “outstanding leadership”.

“I remain, as always, available where I may offer help as a clinical scientist or as Director of Wellcome,” he finished by saying.

More follows…

Source Link Top SAGE expert Jeremy Farrar quits group amid ‘concerning’ Covid-19 rates