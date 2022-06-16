Top Gun: Val Kilmer shares poignant message following cameo alongside Tom Cruise in sequel

Val Kilmer has shared a poignant message following his brief cameo in the action sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer, who appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 original Top Gun, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After successfully undergoing chemotherapy and two tracheotomies, Kilmer is cancer-free, but speaks with the use of a voice box.

When he reuinited with Cruise in Maverick, his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, is seen speaking through a computer, due to an unspecified illness.

On Instagram, Kilmer shared a still of the moment the pair reconnect in the film.

In the caption alongside it, the former Batman Forever star wrote: “36 years later… I’m still your wingman 3”

Cruise had previously spoken about his reunion with Kilmer. Asked about the moment, he said: “It was lovely. The whole experience, you know, 36 years to make this film.

“There were so many moments in making it that were very special, incredibly unique. [Kilmer] is an actor that I greatly admire, so it was wonderful.”

Fans were moved by Kilmer’s message, sharing their praise and support in the comments underneath.

“Your scene with Tom was the highlight! Loved the movie #Iceman,” one person wrote.

“This makes me tear up. I love this. We love you Val,” wrote another.

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas now.

