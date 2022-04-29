'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Rave Review At Cinemacon 2022; Audience Reportedly Chanted 'Show It Again'

The much anticipated sequel of the 1986 Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick had its first ever screening at the CinemaCon 2022. The Tom Crusie starrer reportedly blew everyone’s mind at the event and several early reviews of the movie claim that Top Gun: Maverick is a perfect blockbuster and a masterpiece. The movie picks up after the 30 years of the 1986 film and follows Maverick as he is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky played be Val Kilmer.

Several netizens on Twitter have claimed that the audience at the CinemaCon2022 loved Top Gun: Maverick so much that they chanted ‘Show it again’ after the movie was over. One user wrote, “The #CinemaCon audience loved #TopGunMaverick so much that no one left at credits, and when it ended there were chants to play it again. If you’re a big TOP GUN fan, there’s a ton of nods to that film, but if not, then MAVERICK works as a tremendously entertaining standalone film.” Take a look at some of the early reviews here.

The movie stars Tom Cruise as the test pilot Maverick, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film. The movie will be releasing in theatres on May 27, 2022. Watch the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here.

