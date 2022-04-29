'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Rave Review At Cinemacon 2022; Audience Reportedly Chanted 'Show It Again'

The much anticipated sequel of the 1986 Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick had its first ever screening at the CinemaCon 2022. The Tom Crusie starrer reportedly blew everyone’s mind at the event and several early reviews of the movie claim that Top Gun: Maverick is a perfect blockbuster and a masterpiece. The movie picks up after the 30 years of the 1986 film and follows Maverick as he is called to be put in charge of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission under the orders of his fellow naval aviator friend and former rival, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky played be Val Kilmer.

Several netizens on Twitter have claimed that the audience at the CinemaCon2022 loved Top Gun: Maverick so much that they chanted ‘Show it again’ after the movie was over. One user wrote, “The #CinemaCon audience loved #TopGunMaverick so much that no one left at credits, and when it ended there were chants to play it again. If you’re a big TOP GUN fan, there’s a ton of nods to that film, but if not, then MAVERICK works as a tremendously entertaining standalone film.” Take a look at some of the early reviews here.

The #CinemaCon audience loved #TopGunMaverick so much that no one left at credits, and when it ended there were chants to play it again. If you’re a big TOP GUN fan, there’s a ton of nods to that film, but if not, then MAVERICK works as a tremendously entertaining standalone film pic.twitter.com/djSkc1qpmZ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Just watched Top Gun:Maverick. Mind blown! What a fabulous piece of cinematic brilliance. Please watch in a cinema near you! Kudos @TomCruise, @glenpowell, @JosephKosinski & team @ParamountPics! Pic is queue to get in 50 mins before doors opened! pic.twitter.com/lUU6Nt0Bi4 — Harish Anand Thilakan (HAT) (@hat6363) April 29, 2022

I love Top Gun as much as the next kid born in the early 80’s, but this oft-repeated storyline perpetuates the myth that warriors overcome trauma with singular acts of redemptive heroism rather than through hard work in therapy. Delayed a lot of healing. Great flick though. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 29, 2022

During the screening of TOP GUN: MAVERICK, a man in his fifties yelled out in what sounded like a fit of pure ecstasy during one of the aerial stunts. He sounded like he was being raptured. I cannot wait for the dads of the world to experience this movie this summer. — Rob Saucedo (@robsaucedo2500) April 28, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow away fans of the original and may even make some new ones along the way. Truthfully, even though the plot is very dependent on that of the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/t7P4VLxMeU — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is an awesome movie. It made this year’s @CinemaCon the best one yet. #cinemacon #TopGunMaverick @TopGunMovie GO SEE IT WHEN IT COMES OUT IN MAY!!!! — Dennis Benjamin (@FPCinemaTech) April 28, 2022

When I was 15, my first boyfriend (who I was madly in love with) MADE me watch Top Gun for the first time bc it was his FAVORITE movie. I hated the experience. Obnoxious. I hadn’t watched it since then. Decided to watch it today. 16 minutes in. Best movie I’ve ever seen. — Tybee Diskin (@hellotybeeren) April 29, 2022

MY GOD. #TopGunMaverick is an INCREDIBLE return to the franchise that was absolutely worth the wait! It honors the first #TopGun while blazing it’s own path in the sky! The story, acting, emotions and those DOGFIGHT SEQUENCES are all excellent. ENJOY THIS ONE, MY FRIENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/vBrr6ahNXB — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 28, 2022

After hearing for a week about movies that need to be seen in theaters, Paramount delivered a big-screen spectacle in Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon, a solid standalone actioner that gets its heart from the backstory of the original film. — Chris Lindahl (@cmlindahl) April 28, 2022

The movie stars Tom Cruise as the test pilot Maverick, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film. The movie will be releasing in theatres on May 27, 2022. Watch the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here.

