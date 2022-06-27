'Top Gun: Maverick' Crosses $1 Billion At Global Box Office; Beats 'Doctor Strange 2' To Secure The Top Spot

Tom Cruise, who returned as Captain Pete Mitchell aka Maverick with the sequel of ‘Top Gun’ after almost three decades later, continues to allure the audience to the cinema halls. The Joseph Kosinski directorial which released on May 27, has soared past the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

While the aeriel action drama achieved the new milestone at the box office globally, the Tom Cruise starrer also overtook Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. It also became the second movie to go past the $1 billion mark in the pandemic-era, after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

In addition to the aforementioned achievements, ‘Tom Gun: Maverick’ has also become highest-grossing film in Cruise’s career, previously held by 2018 release ‘Mission Impossible – Fallout ($791.1 million worldwide). Meanwhile, according to various reports, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is also serving a tough competition at the box office to newly-released Elvis Presley biopic (Elvis) starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as both the films minted $30.5 million at the box office.

In addition to Cruise, the Joseph Kosinski directorial also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris in significant roles. Meanwhile, the 59-year-old actor is all set to roll out with the seventh instalment of his popular franchise ‘Mission Impossible’ soon. Titled ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial is all set to hit the theatres on July 14, 2023, while its sequel is expected to release in 2024 (June).

