Top Gun: Maverick called ‘best film of the year’ in overwhelmingly positive first reactions

The first reactions to Top Gun: Maverick have flown in – and they are supremely positive.

Tom Cruise introduced the film, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski, via video link at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (28 April).

It was then shown to a crowd of cinema exhibitors and journalists, who proceeded to heap huge praise on the film when it ended. Judging by the reaction, it seems the sequel is even better than 1986 original, Top Gun.

The Wrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman wrote: “Just had the joyous experience of watching Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon. Old School moviemaking in the best possible sense – Tom Cruise, I tip my hat. You put the youngest stars to shame. What a ride.”

Drew Taylor, a writer at TheWrap, added: “#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”

The Ankler reporter Jeff Sneider said: “TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good.”

Menawhile, Total Film’s Jamie Graham tweeted: “Not sure it’s possible to make a more perfect sequel than Top Gun: Maverick. If you like the original, this is everything you’ve waited 36 years for, balancing nostalgic call-backs with a fresh, dynamic plot and STUNNING aerial photography. Totes emosh, too.”

He added: “I’ll be stunned if there’s a better blockbuster this year.”

Top Gun: Maverick will premiere at Cannes Film Festival on 18 May, and will be released in the UK on 27 May.

