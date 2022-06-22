'Too Much Hue And Cry': R Madhavan Shares His Opinion On The Immense Success Of 'RRR', 'KGF 2' & 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Hailed as one of the finest actors in the country, R Madhavan has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. And during one of his interviews the talented actor weighed in on the ongoing North vs South debate. Sharing his views on the immense success of South films in recent time, R Madhavan, who has worked in both South and Hindi films feels that the ‘weak ones are trying to see a pattern’.

In a conversation with India Today, R Madhavan stated, “I think too much of hue and cry is happening,” while sharing his views on the success of ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Furthermore, he even pointed out box office triumph of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and added, “I think people’s acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don’t.”

Urging filmmakers to make more ‘aspirational’ movies, R Madhavan while highlighting the fact how the ‘weak ones are trying to see a pattern’ to crack the code to success. Meanwhile, the maverick actor is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic based on the life of ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan.

Slated to release in theatres on July 1 in Hindi, English and Tamil, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will also feature actress Simran, Rajit Kapur, Gulshan Grover and other talented actors along with R Madhavan. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special cameo appearance in the upcoming biopic.

