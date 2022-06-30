Tony Blair says voters must be told ‘what Labour stands for’ ahead of ‘Future of Britain’ festival

Tony Blair has warned Keir Starmer he cannot win power until voters are “clear what Labour stands for”, as he holds a festival to push forward new political ideas.

The Future of Britain conference has raised eyebrows because of appearances by former Conservative Cabinet ministers – but without boasting any senior Labour figures.

Sir Tony denied he has “given up on Labour” and praised his party’s leader for an “enormous amount of progress” since its disastrous 2019 election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn.

But he urged Sir Keir to consider “the ideas we are putting forward”, pointing to three huge challenges; a technology revolution, the ‘net zero’ commitment and the damage from Brexit.

“If Labour sets out its stall with those type of ideas, that is what can seal the deal with the British people,” the three-times election winner told BBC Radio 4.

He added: “We’ve got to be absolutely frank with ourselves. If we want to win, it’s going to be on the basis that people are absolutely clear what Labour is and what it stands for.”

more follows

