Tony Blair says Labour would have had chance of winning 2019 election without Corbyn

Tony Blair has argued Labour would have had a better chance of winning the 2019 election without Jeremy Corbyn.
The former party leader and prime minister suggested that a “sensible leader” was needed to challenge Boris Johnson and the Tories three years ago.
“My view is if the Labour Party had been sensibly lead, if it had a proper sensible centre-left progressive leader at the last election, we would have had a chance of winning… but we didn’t,” Mr Blair said.
