Tony Blair accepts Brexit will not be reversed despite ‘passionately opposing’ it

Tony Blair has admitted that Brexit is not going to be reversed in the near future.

The former prime minister, who fiercely opposed the UK pulling out of the European Union, used it as an example as he spoke about challenges the nation faces in terms of labour shortages and business investment.

“However passionately I oppose Brexit, I understand we’ve done it,” Mr Blair said.

“We’ve done it legally, we’ve done it politically and it’s not going to be reversed anytime soon, let’s say.”

