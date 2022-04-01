Tony Bennett unable to perform at Grammys due to his ‘continuing struggle’ with Alzheimer’s

Tony Bennett has announced he is unable to attend the forthcoming Grammy Awards due to his “continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s”.

The 95-year-old singer was invited to perform at the ceremony on 3 April, alongside his duet partner Lady Gaga, who was announced as a performer this morning (1 April).

However, Danny Bennett, his son and manager, shared a statement with Variety confirming Bennett’s absence from the award show.

The statement reads: “Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognised along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album Love for Sale.

“To have the album nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year is an incredible honour.

“Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept.

“It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them.”

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in a promotional image for ‘Love for Sale’ (Kelsey Bennett)

It concluded: “There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from Love for Sale, which is Tony’s final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City.”

The two performed a song from their first album, Cheek to Cheek, at the 2014 Grammys. Bennett later joined Gaga for two of her concerts at the Radio City Music Hall in New York in August.

Read the full list of nominees here , the lineup of performers here, and the presenters here.

The Grammys is scheduled to air live on 3 April at 8pm ET (1am BST) on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.

