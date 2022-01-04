Tony Bellew hits out at Jake Paul over 2022 goal: ‘Couldn’t carry the jockstrap of proper boxer’

Tony Bellew has angrily responded to Jake Paul’s New Year’s resolutions after the YouTube star claimed to be “carrying the sport of boxing”.

Paul pulled off a spectacular knockout of Tyron Woodley last month to remain unbeaten since turning professional inside the ring.

And ahead of his journey continuing in 2022, he shared his goals for the year, writing:

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals. Here they are:

“1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy.

“2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.

“3. Take selfie with Oprah [Winfrey].

“4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

And Bellew rejected Paul’s fourth goal, urging him to “rephrase” it.

The former cruiserweight world champion wrote: “You couldn’t carry the jockstrap of a proper BOXER son.. Please rephrase point 4!”

Paul has been embroiled in a war of words with UFC chief Dana White, labelling him both “ugly” and “jealous” while attempting to secure a fight with UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

The Liverpudlian has previously warned Paul’s journey may end with somebody getting badly hurt.

“It’s wrong what they’re doing to the sport by claiming they are these fighters. I’m okay with you making a few quid, this is all good when they’re all making a few quid and everyone’s making some money.

“But understand, someone’s gonna get hurt doing this and then it’s gonna come back on boxing. So you need to take it seriously, boxing is a professionally dangerous, brutal business.

“Do not mess about and try and think this is showbusiness, it’s cameras, it’s lights, fun and games. It ain’t nothing funny about being in the ring with another man who wants to take your head off your neck.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done it. Believe you me, someone will get hurt in one of these fights and then that’s when it’ll all come raining down. That’s when boxing will be called a joke of a sport, ‘This is a disgrace, this is wrong.’ Just stop it now.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tony Bellew hits out at Jake Paul over 2022 goal: ‘Couldn’t carry the jockstrap of proper boxer’