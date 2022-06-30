Tonga eruption generated waves circling the globe

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano eruption on 15 January generated gravity waves that circled the globe six times, and reverberated around the planet for 12 hours.

That’s among the findings in a new paper published Thursday in the journal Nature.

“This was a genuinely huge explosion, and truly unique in terms of what’s been observed by science to date,” Corwin Wright, a research fellow at Centre for Space, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University of Bath and lead author of the paper said in a statement. “We’ve never seen atmospheric waves going round the whole world before, or at this speed — they were travelling very close to the theoretical limit.”

