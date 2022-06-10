Tommy Robinson spent £100,000 gambling before declaring bankruptcy, court hears

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson spent £100,000 gambling before declaring bankruptcy, the High Court heard.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, gave evidence about his finances after losing a libel case to Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi after defaming him online.

He told the court he owed £160,000 to HM Revenue and Customs when he declared himself bankrupt last year, but later said this was an estimate.

Appearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, he said at one point he was spending about £100,000 on gambling in casinos and online. He described how he wasted money on “drink, alcohol, partying” while receiving thousands of pounds in donations from supporters.

Robinson said in 2020 he received about £1,000 a month from supporters and at times that figure was between £3,000 to £4,000.

Robinson said he suffered a ‘mental breakdown’ over his finances

He was asked about claims in his bankruptcy form that he owed a debt of £323,000 to Bedfordshire businessman Christopher Johnson.

The English Defence League founder told the court the “successful businessman” had “cash, a lot of cash” but the pair fell out and the relationship “went pretty sour” and it “wasn’t realistic” to pay him back.

Responding to questions about the build-up to his bankruptcy in March 2021, he said he was a “total mess” and had “suffered a total mental breakdown for two or three years.”

He added: “I owe loads of money. Can’t get out of it.”

He said that for some of the time he was “sofa surfing” between about seven different addresses, adding that he was not currently living in the UK and only returned when he was working.

Asked about a claim in his 2009 book Enemy of the State that he owned seven properties, but six of them were in his wife’s name, he said: “I had a ghost-writer that helped me with the book.

Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi won his libel claim against Robinson

“I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not.”

The current case is a result of a £43,293 fee Robinson owed from a court order made in December 2020.

Jamal Hijazi was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018. Following the incident which went viral, Robinson made false claims about Mr Hijazi, leading to the libel case.

Since losing the claim, Robinson has been ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to Mr Hijazi and further significant legal costs which were thought to be around £500,000.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tommy Robinson spent £100,000 gambling before declaring bankruptcy, court hears