Tommy Lee’s wife reveals how he broke his ribs in buildup to Mötley Crüe reunion tour

Posted on June 28, 2022

Tommy Lee’s broken ribs were a source of mystery for many Mötley Crüe fans, who have only seen a glimpse of the drummer during their reunion tour.

Lee has only been able to play a few songs each night, explaining to the audience that he had sustained an injury – and that it wasn’t a “badass story”.

Taking to her Instagram, wife Brittany Furlan has revealed how Lee broke four of his ribs.

She revealed the drummer fell down some “crazy stairs” as the couple were staying at a rental house in Nashville.

