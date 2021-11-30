Tommy Lane death: James Bond actor dies aged 83

Tommy Lane, who played a villain in the James Bond film Live and Let Die, has died aged 83.

His daughter Kamala confirmed that he died in Florida after suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In Live and Let Die, Lane plays Adam, one of drug lord Dr Kananga’s henchmen who pursues Roger Moore’s James Bond across the Louisiana Bayou.

Lane’s character is also notable for his snappy style of dressing as he wears a tweed suit for much of the film.

Lane is also notable for his performance in Gordon Parks’ Shaft where he gets into a famous fight with Richard Roundtree’s eponymous hero.

More to follow…

