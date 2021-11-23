Tommy Fury is set for a major payday when he takes on Jake Paul next month, John Fury has said.

Tommy, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is coached by his father John, who has said his son’s 18 December fight with YouTube star Paul represents “good business”.

While Tommy Fury and Paul’s purses have not been revealed ahead of their clash in Florida, John Fury told entrepreneur Rob Moore on YouTube: “Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions.

“He’s getting paid in the millions, so if we get millions for getting wet we’re gonna do it, because it’s good business.”

John Fury also suggested that Tommy could take on Paul’s older brother Logan after the impending bout, saying: “If he’s on his game, Tommy, and he’s firing on all four cylinders, [it’s an] easy night’s work, easy money, and the winner goes on to bigger and better things.

“We’ll get the brother out the game as well, then we’ll start looking at conventional titles for him.

“A brother is gonna wanna redeem another brother, isn’t he? When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he?

“But I don’t think so, because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”

Former Love Island contestant Fury is 7-0 as a professional boxer, while Paul is 4-0 with wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tommy Fury will earn more than ‘some world champions’ for Jake Paul fight