Tommy Fury told to go to a ‘desert island and stay there’ if he loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury should consider going into hiding if he loses to Jake Paul, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is set to take on YouTube star Paul in Tampa this December.

Fury is undefeated as a professional boxer at 7-0, while Paul has gone 4-0 with victories over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul knocked out all except Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, whom he outpointed in August.

“Logic would tell you a pro that boxed for a living and was also Tyson Fury’s brother should never lose to Jake Paul,” Hearn said, via talkSPORT.

“If Tommy loses, he should go to a desert island and just stay there for life.

“It would be the most embarrassing thing.”

Paul shared an image on social media that showed part of the bout agreement for his fight with Fury. The clauses in the image suggested that Paul must pay Fury $500,000 direct from his own purse if the Briton beats him. It also suggested that Fury must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if Paul is victorious.

Tyson Fury is expected to be in Tommy Fury’s corner for the fight.

