Tommy Fury has ‘blown chance’ to fight Jake Paul, says former opponent

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor insists ‘nobody’ Tommy Fury has blown his chance to fight with Jake Paul.

Taylor went the distance with Fury in Cleveland last August but was defeated via unanimous decision.

Former Love Island star Fury was fighting on the undercard of Paul, who beat Tyron Woodley in the main event.

The undefeated 7-0 younger brother of Tyson Fury was supposed to meet the 5-0 “Problem Child” in December but had to withdraw from the fight due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.

Paul’s sparring partner Taylor now says Fury has missed his opportunity to fight rival Paul.

He told My Betting Sites: “Absolutely Tommy Fury has blown his chance with Jake Paul. Think about it: No one is talking about that fight or Tommy. He’s on Tyson Fury’s undercard, but no one is talking about it, he’s not trending.

“Tommy’s name has died down since Jake stopped talking about him. No one hears about Tommy Fury unless Tyson Fury says his name. He’ll always be known as Tyson Fury’s little brother. You might be the good looking one, but you’ve lost your opportunity to fight Jake – simple.

“Tommy has no power, no pop, no conditioning. He was just taller than me. If we were the same height, it would have been a different story. Nothing special from him.”

Tommy Fury told talkSPORT Fight Night: “In my eyes, that [Paul] fight is always there. If he wants the big fights and the big numbers and the big pay-per-views, he knows where to come.”

Undefeated Tommy Fury returns to action on the undercard of brother Tyson’s defence of the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, when he fights Daniel Bocianski, who boasts a 10-1 record.

Former MMA fighter Taylor also claimed that Fury never gives opponents time to prepare and should be fighting better boxers.

“Tommy should be fighting higher calibre guys, but he’s not,” Taylor said. “Tommy actually chooses guys and doesn’t give them a chance to train. Look at his fight this month; he gives them no notice, and doesn’t allow them to prepare.

“Hey, you want to have the opportunity to fight at Wembley Stadium? Well, you have two weeks to prepare. You want a chance of a lifetime to fight on the undercard of Tyson Fury? Come over, but we’re only telling you now.

“Anyone who you see Tommy Fury fight has not had a full, two-month training camp.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tommy Fury has ‘blown chance’ to fight Jake Paul, says former opponent