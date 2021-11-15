Tommy Fury enjoying ‘best camp of my life’ ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has suggested he is in prime condition ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul next month.

Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will put his 7-0 record on the line against 4-0 Paul in Florida on 18 December.

While Fury is best known for his time as a contestant on British reality TV show Love Island, Paul established himself as a YouTube star before taking on boxing bouts.

The pair will go head-to-head in Tampa Bay in just over a month, and Fury’s training camp – which has involved coaching from his brother Tyson – is going according to plan, the Briton has said.

Fury wrote on Twitter: “Whilst Jake enjoys afternoons in the arcade playing dance mat with his side ting…. I thought I’d take 5 minutes out from the best camp of my life to say NOTHING can save you now.

“DECEMBER 18th, you’ll see that you can’t come in my world and not get hurt.”

Paul, 22, recently took to social media to share an image of part of the contract for the bout, with a clause appearing to suggest that Fury must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if he loses.

Twenty-four-year-old Paul, meanwhile, is believed to be contracted to pay Fury £500,000 from his own fight purse if the American is beaten.

