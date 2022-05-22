Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey opens up about ‘tough weekend’ as she attends first wedding after his death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has spoken candidly about the “bittersweet” feeling of attending her best friend’s wedding without him.

In a post to her Instagram story, Kelsey said Tom was supposed to attend the nuptials with her and that it is the first formal event she is going to since he passed away.

Tom, who was widely known for his time in The Wanted, died on March 30 almost two years after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020.

Addressing her followers in a video, Kelsey explained that she is currently in Ireland to see her friends, Ruth Anne and Ollie, tie the knot.

“This is going to be a really weird weekend for me,” she said. “I’m going to be bittersweet because Ruth and Ollie are getting married, and it’s going to be the best day of their lives and I’m super happy for them.

“But Tom was meant to be here this weekend. He was meant to be an usher. It’s going to be the first event and wedding that I’ve actually been to without him being with me. This weekend is going to be a tough one.”

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and have two children; a daughter named Aurelia, 2, and a one-year-old son named Bodhi.

Earlier this month, Kelsey appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to give her first interview since her husband’s passing.

She said that while Bodhi has “no clue” about what has happened, she has been “really honest” with Aurelia about Tom’s death.

Kelsey said she is still in shock over his death, but she believes Tom has been sending her signs every day to help her deal with her grief.

The mother of two recalled a conversation she had with Tom prior to his death, during which she asked him: “Please give me signs every day, I want to know you’re there.

“And he’s given me so many signs. I do talk to him, and that’s like a release as well, and I can feel him there,” she said.

