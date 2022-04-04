Tom Parker’s Pointless Celebrities episode leaves fans sobbing as he wins jackpot for charity

Fans were left “in tears” as BBC broadcasted Tom Parker’s Pointless Celebrities episode, just days after he passed away from a rare form of brain cancer.

He was joined on the gameshow with bandmate and friend, Max George, and the pair went on to raise £2,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity and Brain Research UK.

Just hours before the broadcast, George had taken to social media to express that he was ‘heartbroken’ and that there was a ‘huge hole left in his life’ since Parker’s passing on Wednesday.

