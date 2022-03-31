Tom Parker death: The Wanted star’s wife Kelsey says singer ‘changed so many lives’

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has said that she and The Wanted singer are “soul mates until the end” following his death aged 33.

The singer died on Wednesday (30 March) surrounded by his family and bandmates, two years after he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

In an official statement, his wife Kelsey said: “Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

His fellow members of The Wanted also released a statement, reading: “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

On Instagram, Kelsey reposted a number of tributes to her Story as she remembered “the best memories” with Parker.

The actor, who shares daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, one, with the singer, captioned one post: “Our angel boy.” In another, Kelsey wrote that she and Parker were “soul mates until the end”.

One post featured a voice note sent from Parker to one of his friends, which Kelsey also reshared.

“This is …. Tom Parker everyone…” she wrote. “He changed so many lives in such a small amount of time.

“Tom Parker I F***ING love you. Such a legend. Just the fact that he would send messages like this… I mean can you imagine the messages I got.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

(Kelsey Parker/Instagram)

Following the announcement of his death, musicians such as Ed Sheeran and Tom Fletcher shared their tributes to Tom.

His bandmate Siva Kaneswaran wrote: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage.

“It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tom Parker death: The Wanted star’s wife Kelsey says singer ‘changed so many lives’