Tom Mann: Lewis Capaldi leads tributes for X Factor star after fiancée dies on their wedding day

Former The X Factor contestant Tom Mann has been flooded with messages of love and support after announcing the death of his fiancée on Monday (19 June).

In the announcement on Instagram, Mann wrote that his partner Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June), the day they were due to be married. The cause of death was not mentioned.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann, who is now a songwriter for stars including Lewis Capaldi, wrote.

Capaldi was among the first to offer his condolences in the comments, writing: “Love you brother.”

Mann performed as part of the boyband Stereo Kicks on The X Factor’s 11th season in 2014 and his former bandmates also reached out following the announcement.

Barclay Beales wrote: “Sending all my love brother so sorry.” Charlie Jones wrote, “Devastated reading this Tom. Seeing [sic] all my love to you and Bowie,” referring to Mann and Hampson’s eight-month-old son named after the music icon.

Ellie Goulding commented: “I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx”

Tom Grennan wrote simply: “I love you brother.”

“Oh Tom I’m so devastated for you all. I am so so sorry. Sending so much love and strength to your and your little boy,” Gabrielle Aplin commented.

(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Newcastle United footballer Matt Targett wrote: “So sorry for you mate.”

Other musicians passing on their support included SG Lewis, Mae Muller, Griff, Duke Dumont and many more.

Stereo Kicks reached fifth place on the 11th series of The X Factor and went on to release their single “Love Me So”, which reached No 31 on the UK singles chart. The group disbanded a month after the single was released, having failed to secure a record deal.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

As a songwriter, Mann was recently awarded a BMI award and has written for the likes of Capaldi, Rita Ora, Troye Sivan and Ronan Keating.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tom Mann: Lewis Capaldi leads tributes for X Factor star after fiancée dies on their wedding day