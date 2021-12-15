Tom Kerridge says one of his restaurants has had 654 cancellations in the past six days

Tom Kerridge has spoken out about the number of cancellations that have been made at just one of his restaurants, claiming that there have been 645 in the past six days.

On Tuesday, the British chef tweeted a video showing a document that listed all of the recent cancellations.

“Here we are… This is the list of cancellations taken in one of our restaurants in the past six days…” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

“654 guests I understand why. Public health is THE most important thing. But what will the government do to support the industry? Many places will crumble without help…”

Kerridge’s tweet garnered more than 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fellow chefs and food industry employees.

French chef Raymond Blanc commented, agreeing with Kerridge.

“Hello Tom @ChefTomKerridge I know my dear friend,” he wrote before adding that he was facing a similar situation at his restaurant chain, Brasserie Blanc.

“It’s a carnage,” Blanc added. “And we all hope that the government will help the industry.”

Another chef commented that 80 per cent of his bookings for the evening had been cancelled.

“Many more coming through… fridges still full of food, staff still need paying, buildings need light, heat and maintaining,” he wrote.

“Don’t blame people for their decisions- just need support from the ‘leaders’ of this country.”

Kerridge’s comments come as reports of people catching omicron have surged, with a top UK health official warning that the variant is “probably the most significant threat” faced since the start of the pandemic.

Restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic last year, prompting the government to launch the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme in the summer of 2020.

At the time, diners could get a 50 per cent discount when eating at restaurants registered with the scheme, which was valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

