Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man To Face This MCU Character In Marvel's Next Project

English actor Tom Holland, who entered MCU in 2016 with Chris Evans starrer ‘Captain America: Civil War’ went on to feature in a couple of Marvel projects which even includes ‘Avengers’ (Infinity War and Endgame). And with the third instalment of Holland’s superhero character Spider-Man all set to release within a few days, the young actor has left no stone unturned in promoting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

With Sony producer, Amy Pascal, recently confirming the news of another Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland, the buzz surrounding ‘No Way Home’ has skyrocketed. While Holland has been busy with promotions, he was recently quizzed about his favourite top three Spider-Man villains, followed by which villain would he want to see Spider-Man take on next. After naming his top 3 villains: Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Holland added, “I actually think the ‘Morbius’ film looks really cool. And it’s quite scary, that film. I think Morbius could be quite a cool thing to do. Spider-Man versus a vampire?”

While nothing much has been revealed about the next Spider-Man trilogy, Marvel had teased Tom Hardy’s Venom being transported to the MCU in Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene. Even Jared Leto, who plays the titular role in Morbius teased about the multiverse opening ‘No Way Home’ leading to speculations of him joining the sinister six.

Helmed by Jon Watts, Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the role of Doctor Strange. With Iron Man/Tony Stark gone, Cumberbatch’s character is expected to play the role of a mentor to the inexperienced and young Spider-Man. And with reports of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also reprising their versions of Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel project making rounds on the internet, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch all the action in cinema halls soon.

Slated to release on December 16 (in India), ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will also feature Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx and others in pivotal roles.

