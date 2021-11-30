Tom Holland To Return For Another 'Spider-Man' Trilogy, Confirms Producer Amy Pascal

English actor Tom Holland, who made his Marvel debut in 2016 with ‘Captain America: Civil War’ went on to star in his own standalone movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017. Following which he even joined the Avengers and starred in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ before getting his second solo movie ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in 2019. And with the release of ‘No Way Home’ inching closer, Sony producer Amy Pascal recently revealed that the young actor is all set to reprise the role of the popular web-slinger in another trilogy that will be made in collaboration with Marvel.

Sony and Marvel, who had parted ways due to various reasons, came together for one last time, but it looks like the immense popularity of the superhero character and the strong buzz surrounding the upcoming project has only strengthened their bond. In a recent interview with Fandango, Pascal said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”

Not only did the Sony producer confirm Holland’s return but also hinted at another trilogy. “We’re thinking of this (Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home) as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies. Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners,” Pascal added.

While Jon Watts’ directorial is all set to release a day earlier (December 16) in India, speculations surrounding Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in Holland’s ‘No Way Home’ have already got the fans excited. In addition to these reports, Marvel’s upcoming project will also feature a couple of antagonists: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans). But what has got everyone on the edge of their seats is the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange, who will be in Peter Parker/Spider-Man corner while he faces multiple threats.

Apart from Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei will also be reprising their characters from the earlier instalments.

