Tom Holland Starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes The Third Highest Earning Hollywood Movie In India

Tom Holland, who was introduced as the new Spider-Man by Marvel in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ has turned out to become one of the most-loved characters in MCU. And with the recent phenomenal success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the young English actor is tipped to continue essaying the popular character in another Spider-Man trilogy hinted at by Sony producer Amy Pascal.

While Holland continues to impress as the web-slinger in the new Marvel movie, the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man on the silver screen did help ‘No Way Home’ gain more momentum at the box office. Apart from crossing the $1 Billion mark worldwide and becoming the 12th highest earning movie in the US and Canada, the Jon Watts directorial recently surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic circuit as well. With a current total of Rs 202.34 crore, ‘No Way Home’ has gone on to register itself as the third-highest earning Hollywood film in India. According to the latest tweet shared by trade expert Taran Adarsh, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is just behind ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (Rs 228.50 crore) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Rs 367.43 crore) in the domestic circuit.

Marvel and Sony’s latest collaborative effort also re-introduced the audience to a couple of known characters and faces: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from the web-slinger’s world. ‘No Way Home’ also features Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong reprising their roles of Doctor Strange and Wong from the previous Marvel movies. But what left MCU fans on edge of their seats was the mid-end credit scene featuring Tom Hardy in his Venom avatar, sparking off reports of another cross-over in the Marvel universe.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has managed to hold its ground at the box office despite tough competition from movies like ’83’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. And with momentum on its side, the Marvel movie is expected to continue its juggernaut run at the box office.

