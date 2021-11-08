Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' New Poster Leaves MCU Fans Divided, Here's Why

Posted on November 8, 2021 0 Comments0

With many new fan theories making their way on the internet every day, Tom Holland’s upcoming project, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been the talk of the town since its inception. And with Marvel dropping the trailer of the movie a few weeks back, MCU fans have just gone crazy seeing a series of Spiderman villains making a comeback on the silver screen. While Spiderman (Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) explore the multiverse, the trailer took the audience down memory lane by introducing the old villains once again: Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro (Jamie Foxx), Spider-Man 3’s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and a glimpse of Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), but the new poster dropped by Marvel has confirmed the return of the sinister Green Goblin.

But with reports of the upcoming MCU project featuring a total of six antagonists, Marvel fans are rooting for the return of Ultron from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. While many consider the new poster as an easter egg dropped by Marvel to raise the buzz surrounding the movie, others are hoping for the sinister six to come true. Check out a few reactions here:

While fans are anticipating the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Holland in the intense battle, fans have been early waiting to catch all the action in cinema halls soon. Helmed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release on December 17.

Apart from Holland, Cumberbatch and the previously mentioned names, the upcoming Spider-Man movie will also feature Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J.B. Smoove, Tony Revolori and Benedict Wong in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: Does Doctor Strange Fill In Tony Stark’s Void In Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His View

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' New Poster Leaves MCU Fans Divided, Here's Why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *