Tom Holland says he and Zendaya were ‘robbed of privacy’ when photographed kissing

Tom Holland has claimed he and Zendaya were “robbed of [their] privacy” after being photographed kissing in a car.

The Spider-Man co-stars were caught in what appeared to be an intimate embrace by a paparazzi photographer in July, though the pair had not publicly addressed a romance.

In a new interview, both Holland and Zendaya expressed disappointment at the pictures, which they said were taken without their permission.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ Magazine.

The actor added that he would not confirm a romance with his co-star without her, explaining “I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together”.

Zendaya – who contributed to the profile – called the photographs “strange and weird and confusing and invasive”, adding: “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

The pair will next be seen in sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland shed a tear while watching the film’s trailer with fans yesterday (16 November).

Since the trailer was released online, fans have celebrated the returns of several villains from past Spider-Man films, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

It has also been speculated that the film could feature a major twist concerning one of the franchise’s beloved characters, with the new trailer dropping hints that there could be a changing of loyalties in the offing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas on 17 December.

