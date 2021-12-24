Tom Holland On How He Goofed-Up 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Scene And Said Sorry After; It's Hilarious

Tom Holland, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 with Chris Evans’ starrer ‘Captain America: Civil War’ as Spider-Man, has gone on to feature in three solo Spider-Man projects (with ‘No Way Home’ releasing recently) and two Avengers movies: Infinity War and Endgame. And with another Marvel-Sony collaborative Spider-Man trilogy already in works with Holland as the lead, the 25-year-old actor seems to have a bright future. But in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Holland shared his most embarrassing yet funny goof-up moment from the sets of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ which ended up him apologising to all his ‘childhood heroes’.

Talking about the funny on-set incident, Holland said, “Chris Evans was like four or five people down from me and the direction was, as soon as he says, ‘Assemble’, everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble’, because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers’ and I just went ‘ahhhh’ and I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong’.”

While ‘Avengers: Endgame’ marked the end of Marvel’s dominance in the superhero genre, the phenomenal success of Holland’s recently-released ‘No Way Home’ has helped Marvel rise to the top. And with the latest Spider-Man movie re-introducing the audience to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their friendly-neighbourhood Spider-Man, MCU fans excitement levels have been over the moon.

In addition to the ongoing momentum on social media, Holland’s ‘No Way Home’ has also been shattering box office records in the international and domestic circuits. The Jon Watts directorial brings back Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei from the previous instalments along with Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Foxx and Rhys Ifans, who have played main antagonists in Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man movies.

