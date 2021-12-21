Tom Holland invites young boy who saved sister from dog attack to Spider-Man set

Tom Holland has followed through on his promise to invite a young boy to the Spider-Man set.

Bridger Walker – who was six years old at the time – made headlines last year after he saved his sister from a dog attack.

The story, which was documented by Walker’s father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth who sent messages commending the child for his actions.

In response, Holland invited Walker to the set of the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Walker’s father has now shared images from the experience, confirming that Holland “delivered” on his promise.

In a gallery of photos, Walker can be seen on set with Zendaya and Holland who is fully suited in costume. In one video, Holland holds on to Walker as they “web-swing” together on wires.

“Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!” he wrote.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true!”

Robert added that the cast and crew “made our kids feel like stars” and noted that Holland and Zendaya chatted to the kids with “grace and kindness”.

He went on to thank the actor’s younger brother Harry Holland, a production assistant on the film who served as the family’s guide on the tour.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to watch in cinemas. You can read The Independent’s three-star review here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tom Holland invites young boy who saved sister from dog attack to Spider-Man set