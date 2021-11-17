Tom Holland brought to tears at reaction to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Tom Holland was in tears during an appearance at a Los Angeles theatre to debut the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The trailer prompted loud cheers, whistles and a standing ovation from the crowd of Marvel fans – a reaction which visibly moved its 25-year-old star.

Holland was seen saying “wow” in footage captured from the event, removing his glasses to wipe tears from his eyes.

As the crowd began chanting “Spidey”, Holland cued the trailer to play for a second time.

At the event, which was held in the Regal Theatre in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Holland then answered some questions from the audience about the forthcoming film.

“To be here today, showing you the trailer, this movie exceeds expectation in every way possible. This is the most cinematic and theatrical superhero movie that has ever been made,” he said.

“I’m proud to say that Sony and Marvel have pulled off the impossible.”

Since the trailer was released online, fans have celebrated the returns of several villains from past Spider-Man films, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Elektro (Jamie Foxx).

It has also been speculated that the film could feature a major twist concerning one of the franchise’s beloved characters, with the new trailer dropping hints that there could be a changing of loyalties in the offing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in cinemas on 17 December.

