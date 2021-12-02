Tom Holland Breaks His Silence On New 'Spider-Man' Trilogy: An Incredibly Bright Future Ahead

Tom Holland, who made his MCU debut with ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in 2016, has gone on to star in a couple of Marvel projects. And with the release date of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ inching closer, the young actor has begun promoting the upcoming movie. While the buzz around the Marvel project seems to be at an all-time high, producer Amy Pascal left millions of Spider-Man and MCU fans stunned by revealing Marvel and Sony’s plans to extend their collaboration with a new Spider-Man trilogy.

While ‘No Way Home’ was expected to be Holland’s last outing as the web-slinging superhero, Pascal also revealed that the young English actor would be reprising the iconic role in the next trilogy as well. Responding to the reports, Holland, who recently appeared on a French talk show, Quotidien said, “Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

While Holland’s claims to have very little idea about the new trilogy, he seems to be pretty excited about reprising the character of Spider-Man on the silver screen once again. Holland, who has gone on to essay the popular character in multiple Marvel movies till date, is rumoured to share the screen-space with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Jon Watts ‘No Way Home’. And with on-set pictures of the trio dressed up in their Spider-Man suits going viral on the internet, fans are eagerly waiting to catch all the action in cinema halls soon.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released in India on December 16, 2021, a day before its US release. While Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei will reprise their characters from the previous instalments, Marvel plans to go all out by re-introducing villains from earlier Spider-Man movies. Popularly known as Sinister Six, the antagonist casting includes Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

