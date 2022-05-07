Tom Hiddleston says he ‘hopes Loki coming out as bisexual’ was ‘meaningful’ to fans who ‘spotted it’ (cloned)

Tom Hiddleston has shared his “hope” for Marvel fans after Loki came out as bisexual.

The actor plays the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and fronted his own TV series in June 2021.

During the show’s third episode, Loki’s sexuality is addressed. When a female version of the character named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) enquires about Hiddleston’s character’s romantic history. she asks him: “How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps another prince?”

Hiddlesdton’s Loki responds: “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.”

Speaking about the show in an interview with The Guardian, Hiddlesdton said: “I was just really honoured to be asked [to do the series]. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new.

“I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it.”

The actor acknowledged that “it was a small step” and that “there’s further to go”, but added: “It was definitely important to all of us.”

Hiddleston will return as Loki in a second season, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

The actor will next star alongside Claire Danes in Apple TV+ drama The Essex Serpent.

