Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together. The actress debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her new movie, Mr Malcom’s List, in New York City on 29 June.

Arriving at the DGA Theater on Wednesday evening, she opted for an off-the-shoulder cape gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.

Hiddleston and Ashton have been together since they played husband and wife in the 2019 West End play Betrayal, and the Thor’s actor confirmed in an interview earlier in June that they had become engaged in March.

