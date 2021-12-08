Tom Hardy Starrer 'Venom 3' Is Already In Works, Confirms Producer Amy Pascal

Just days after confirming another Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, Sony producer Amy Pascal has dropped another bomb confirming ‘Venom 3’ in her latest interview. Tom Hardy, who reprised the role of Eddie Brock aka Venom in the sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ earlier this year, is also expected to return for the third instalment.

The phenomenal success of Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 ‘Venom’ that introduced Hardy as Venom managed to strike a chord with the audience. The anti-hero project also struck gold at the box office which motivated the makers to come up with a sequel, and according to producer Amy Pascal’s new claims, the third instalment is already in the works. In a recent interview with Collider, Pascal dropped the news about ‘Venom 3’ despite several attempts to guard it. “We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home,” she said.

While her comment about ‘Venom 3’ left fans excited, actor-director Andy Serkis, who helmed ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ also expressed his excitement to be a part of the project. In a conversation with Metro, Serkis talked about his experience working on the sequel while expressing his wish to be a part of the next instalment. “It’s such a wonderful world to play in. And I’m sure there will be,” Serkis said. “Well, hopefully. I don’t want to count our chickens. But yeah, of course. It was such a fun world to play in.”

Many experts seem surprised with the revelation due to ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ under-performance at the box office earlier this year, but makers seem pretty confident about the franchise becoming a huge success. Meanwhile, Marvel is currently focused on their upcoming project ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and others, which is all set to release on December 16 in cinema halls in India.

