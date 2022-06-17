Tom Hanks shouts ‘back the f*** off!’ at fans after wife Rita Wilson is almost tripped over in New York

Footage has emerged of Tom Hanks shouting at fans who nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson, as they tried to get selfies and autographs with the famous couple.

In the video, which was taken outside a restaurant in New York, Hanks, 65, and Wilson, 65, are seen walking towards a car while being pursued by fans with their phones out.

As Hanks and Wilson near their car, one person appears to push into another fan who is walking directly behind Wilson. The man is then pushed into her, and she stumbles.

Wilson can then be seen turning around and shouting: “Stop it.”

A visibly furious Hanks then rushes forwards and orders the fans to “back the f*** off”, berating them for “knocking over my wife”.

As the couple get into a car that’s waiting for them, mortified fans can be heard calling after them, saying: “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The Independent has contacted Hanks and Wilson’s representatives for comment.

Hanks can soon be seen in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, in which he stars as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks and Wilson had reportedly been at a screening of the film earlier in the evening.

(Getty Images)

Read The Independent’s four-star review of the movie here. And find out what Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla thought of it here.

Warner Bros had to shut down production on the biopic after Hanks and Wilson became two of the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus when the pandemic hit the US in 2020.

Elvis is out in UK cinemas on 24 June.

