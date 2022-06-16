Tom Hanks says he wouldn’t play gay character in Philadelphia today

Tom Hanks has said that he wouldn’t be able to play his Oscar-winning role as a gay man in Philadelphia if the film was made today.

The actor won the first of his two Academy Awards in 1994 for his portrayal of a gay lawyer with Aids in the legal drama.

At the following year’s ceremony, Hanks won another for his performance in Forrest Gump, playing the title character, a man with learning disabilities.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the film star reflected on some of his past roles and their place in contemporary cinema.

When asked his thoughts on whether Forrest Gump wouldn’t get made today because it “would be mocked and picked apart on social media”, Hanks redirected the point to ponder on how Philadelphia would be cast in 2022.

“There’s nothing you can do about that, but let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now?’” Hanks asked. “No, and rightly so.”

Hanks, who will soon feature in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, then added that “the whole point of Philadelphia was don’t be afraid”, noting that part of the film’s success came out of the role being played by a heterosexual actor.

Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks in the 1993 film Philadelphia

“One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man,” he explained. “We’re beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.

Now, Hanks noted, audiences want their films to be more realistic in their representation.

He said: “It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tom Hanks says he wouldn’t play gay character in Philadelphia today