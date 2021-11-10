Tom Hanks has revealed which of his many films are his three favourites.

The Forrest Gump star gave his verdict during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Hanks, however, stipulated that he has a different criteria than others for what constitutes a “favourite”.

“I would not [make the selection] according to the way the movies came out,” he said. “I’d do it in the way of the personal experience I had while doing them.”

The 65-year-old went on to name his 2012 film Cloud Atlas as one of his top picks, noting that the film was “shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love”.

He said that the sci-fi movie – which received mixed reviews upon its release – was the first time he’d ever shot extensively in Germany, adding that he “was surrounding by history”.

“But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw… that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical,” said the actor.

Another favourite of Hanks’ is the 1992 classic A League of Their Own, primarily because it allowed him to play baseball for an entire summer, all the way through pre-production and then shooting the movie itself.

Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in 2012’s ‘Cloud Atlas’

Hanks chose Cast Away as his third favourite film, stating: “We just had bold adventures when making that movie.”

The 2000 film stars Hanks as a survivor of a plane crash who finds himself marooned on an island with only a volleyball for company.

The volleyball used in the film – which Hanks’ character names Wilson – recently sold for a record price of £230,000 at auction.

Source Link Tom Hanks reveals his top three films he has ever made