Tom Grennan shares health update after being ‘knocked out’ in ‘unprovoked attack’: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

Tom Grennan has shared his first video with fans after being robbed in an “unprovoked attack” in New York.

On Thursday (21 April), a statement was shared on social media announcing that the British singer would be postponing his show in Washington after he was attacked outside a bar.

Grennan was taken to hospital after being left with a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and an issue with his previously fractured jaw.

On Friday (22 April), the 26-year-old shared a video to Instagram thanking his fans for their “unbelievable” and “overwhelming” support.

“I thought I’d come on here and let you know that I’m all good,” he said. “This 24 hours has been crazy, it’s been a bit of a madness, to be honest with you. But I thought I’d come on here to let you know what actually went on. It was just wrong place, wrong time.”

Grennan explained: “I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and I was like, ‘Woah, what went on?’ I’ve got a ruptured eardrum, luckily enough my jaw’s fine. I’ve got a bit of concussion but I’m on meds at the moment so that’s kind of taking the pain away.”

The singer praised the New York Police Department for their help, repeating: “Wrong place, wrong time but just a crazy 24 hours.”

He said that while he’d be taking a couple of weeks off while his ear recovered, he hoped to return to the US tour.

“We’ve just got to keep the show running,’ Grennan said.

The musician received an outpouring of support from fans, who told him to “get well soon”.

