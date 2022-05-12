Tom Felton Says He Will Work With 'Harry Potter' Co-star Daniel Radcliffe Again On One Condition

Harry Potter is undoubtedly one of the most famous and lucrative media franchises out there and for some of us, it was literally our childhood. Based on the novel series written by JK Rowling, Harry Potter film series takes you on a magical ride to Hogwarts. Fans also recently got to see the reunion of the cast members like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and more. Felton was recently asked if he would share the screen with his co-star Daniel Radcliffe again and the actor said that he would but only on one condition.

Tom Felton played the blonde, charismatic yet evil Draco Malfoy and soon became a fan favourite. While promoting his latest project, London’s West End, on Digital Spy, Tom Felton spoke about how the cast of Harry Potter often discuss coming together again in some capacity. He also shared that both he and Daniel Radcliffe have joked that if they star together, their next on-screen meeting should see them switch places.

He said, “We all talk about doing something again in all different ways, Daniel and I have often joked about the idea of when we do work together again, he’ll be the villain and I’ll be the hero.”

Seeing Radcliffe and Felton reunite in a future project would certainly be a dream come true for Harry Potter fans. And seeing them swap their roles as good-guy and bad-guy would be great.

